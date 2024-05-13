On May 10, 2024, Gregory Liebbe, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR), sold 14,625 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Ventas Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns and manages healthcare properties across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's portfolio includes senior housing communities, medical office buildings, life science centers, and health system properties.

Over the past year, Gregory Liebbe has sold a total of 14,625 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been three insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the date of the sale, shares of Ventas Inc were priced at $47.7. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $19.27 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ventas Inc is estimated at $54.25 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale at Ventas Inc (VTR): SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Gregory Liebbe Sells Shares

Insider Sale at Ventas Inc (VTR): SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Gregory Liebbe Sells Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

