Insider Sale: Travelzoo (TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 22,534 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 22,534 shares of the company on August 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of Travelzoo. The shares were sold at a price of $10.21 per share, totaling approximately $230,057.

Travelzoo is a global media commerce company. It publishes offers from more than 2,000 travel, entertainment, and local companies. Travelzoo's deal experts review offers to find the best deals and confirm their true value.

Over the past year, Holger Bartel has sold a total of 36,000 shares of Travelzoo and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Travelzoo shows a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Travelzoo were trading at $10.21 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $143.554 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.30, which is lower than the industry median of 17.08 and also below the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Travelzoo is $8.39 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

This recent sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

