On September 4, 2024, Grace Cerocke, Senior Vice President of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX), sold 2,096 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 12,180 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc is a transportation and logistics company offering shipping services primarily in the Pacific. The company provides a vital link for transportation between the continental U.S. and Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia, and select South Pacific islands. It also operates a logistics division that offers a range of services including freight consolidation, warehousing, and distribution.

Over the past year, Grace Cerocke has sold a total of 2,674 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Matson Inc, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $134.23 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Matson Inc stands at 13.18, which is below both the industry median of 14.14 and the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Matson Inc is estimated at $91.22 per share, making the current price represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.47. This suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

Insider Sale: Senior Vice President Grace Cerocke Sells Shares of Matson Inc (MATX)

The valuation metrics and insider trading trends provide a comprehensive view of the current status of Matson Inc in the market. The insider's recent activity and the company's valuation relative to its GF Value are crucial data points for stakeholders monitoring the company's stock performance.

