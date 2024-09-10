Insider Sale: Segment President Gael Touya Sells 3,300 Shares of AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

AptarGroup Inc (NYSE:ATR), a leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC Filing. Gael Touya, the Segment President of AptarGroup Inc, sold 3,300 shares of the company on September 9, 2024. After this transaction, the insider owns 32,165 shares of the company.

The shares were sold at a price of $151.62, valuing the transaction at approximately $500,346. This sale follows a pattern observed over the past year, where Gael Touya has sold a total of 6,800 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Looking at the broader insider transaction trend for AptarGroup Inc, there have been no insider purchases but 18 insider sales over the past year. This could be indicative of sentiment among the insiders about the stocks valuation and future prospects.

The current market cap of AptarGroup Inc stands at $10.07 billion. The stocks price-earnings ratio is 31.87, which is above both the industry median of 26.32 and the companys historical median. This higher price-earnings ratio suggests a premium valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AptarGroup Incs stock is estimated at $130.72, which makes the current price of $151.62 appear modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale by Gael Touya might provide investors with interesting insights into the current valuation and future expectations for AptarGroup Inc.

