Insider Sale: Sarah Payne Sells 8,691 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)

On July 31, 2024, Sarah Payne, Chief Human Resources Officer of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (NASDAQ:HSII), executed a sale of 8,691 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 27,451.261 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is a prominent firm specializing in executive search, consulting, and leadership services. The company operates globally, providing top-tier talent and advisory services to enhance organizational performance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,691 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen more insider selling than buying, with 4 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc were priced at $40.4. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $794.409 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.91, which is above both the industry median of 18.195 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc is $30.72 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent transaction by Sarah Payne follows a trend of insider selling at Heidrick & Struggles International Inc, which investors might consider when evaluating their positions in the company.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

