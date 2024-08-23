Insider Sale: President Randolph Blazer Sells 6,000 Shares of ASGN Inc (ASGN)

On August 23, 2024, Randolph Blazer, President of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company at a price of $95.08 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 95,923 shares of ASGN Inc.

ASGN Inc specializes in providing IT services and professional staffing solutions, catering to a diverse range of industries including technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,193 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of ASGN Inc were trading at $95.08 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.33, which is below the industry median of 25.24 but above the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for ASGN Inc is $94.87, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation against market and intrinsic value metrics.

