On August 26, 2024, Peter Schneider, President of Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI), executed a sale of 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company.

Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers products and services including term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products aimed at helping clients achieve financial security.

Over the past year, Peter Schneider has sold a total of 8,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Primerica Inc were trading at $261.11 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $8.8 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.83, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Primerica Inc is calculated at $213.59, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the companys past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: President Peter Schneider Sells Shares of Primerica Inc (PRI)

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the companys future performance and valuation adjustments. The ongoing insider selling trends and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the company's stock status from an investment perspective.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

