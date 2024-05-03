President Michael Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) on May 1, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $31.95 per share.

Progyny Inc, a company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, has seen a significant amount of insider selling over the past year, with 43 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Michael Sturmer, has sold a total of 38,656 shares over the past year.

On the date of the sale, Progyny Inc had a market cap of approximately $3.08 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 51.73, which is above the industry median of 24.955.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Progyny Inc is estimated at $69.95 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46.

Insider Sale: President Michael Sturmer Sells Shares of Progyny Inc (PGNY)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Insider Sale: President Michael Sturmer Sells Shares of Progyny Inc (PGNY)

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

