Insider Sale: President Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)

President Michael Bruen of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BWMN) executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company on August 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,739 shares in the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd provides professional land surveying, civil engineering, and related consulting services to public and private sector clients across the United States. The company's expertise supports the development of commercial, residential, governmental, and industrial sites as well as infrastructure projects including utilities, roads, and bridges.

Over the past year, Michael Bruen has sold a total of 62,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd were priced at $31.29 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $448.111 million.

The stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99, based on a GF Value of $31.59. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

