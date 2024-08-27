Insider Sale: President & COO Matthew Korenberg Sells 18,858 Shares of Ligand ...

On August 26, 2024, Matthew Korenberg, President & Chief Operating Officer of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND), sold 18,858 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $105.34 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 49,510 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The company's business model focuses primarily on royalty partnerships, which involve out-licensing drug discovery technologies in exchange for future revenues.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,701 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 8 insider sells and only 2 insider buys within the company.

The shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $105.34 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 45.54, which is above both the industry median of 25.26 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.14. The GF Value of $49.25 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. The ongoing insider selling trend, coupled with the stock's valuation metrics, could be significant for market watchers and potential investors.

