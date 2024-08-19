On August 15, 2024, Richard Kyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 224,485 shares of The Timken Co.

The Timken Co, a global leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, serves diverse markets including aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors. The company's commitment to innovation and quality maintains its competitive edge in the technology-driven manufacturing space.

Shares of The Timken Co were priced at $83.4 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $5.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.16, which is below the industry median of 21.855, indicating a potentially undervalued stock relative to its peers.

The GF Value of The Timken Co is $80.53, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Insider Sale: President and CEO Richard Kyle Sells 20,000 Shares of The Timken Co (TKR)

Over the past year, Richard Kyle has sold a total of 180,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider activity for The Timken Co shows a trend of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Insider Sale: President and CEO Richard Kyle Sells 20,000 Shares of The Timken Co (TKR)

This insider selling trend could be a point of interest for investors, as it provides insights into the perspectives of those closest to the company's operations and market conditions.

For more detailed information on The Timken Co's financials and insider transactions, investors are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and company reports.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

