Insider Sale: President and CEO Richard Mckenney Sells 67,795 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

On September 5, 2024, Richard Mckenney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), executed a sale of 67,795 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,065,868 shares of Unum Group.

Unum Group is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, and vision coverage, which help protect millions of working people and their families in the event of illness or injury.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 117,795 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Unum Group were trading at $54.98 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.96, which is below both the industry median of 11.305 and the companys historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $46.90, indicating that with a current price of $54.98, Unum Group is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

