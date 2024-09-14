Insider Sale: President & CEO of Old Navy, Horacio Barbeito, Sells 75,385 Shares of Gap Inc ...

On September 12, 2024, Horacio Barbeito, President & CEO of Old Navy, a division of Gap Inc (NYSE:GAP), executed a significant stock transaction, selling 75,385 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 0 shares of Gap Inc.

Gap Inc, known for its clothing and accessories retail offerings, operates under several well-known brands including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix. The company has a significant presence both in physical retail and online.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 99,805 shares and has not purchased any shares. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Gap Inc, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Gap Inc were priced at $20. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $7.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Gap Inc stands at 10.50, which is below both the industry median of 17.58 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Gap Inc is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.57. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the current valuation and future prospects of Gap Inc in the context of its recent stock performance and broader market trends.

