Insider Sale: President & CEO Michael Williams Sells Shares of Metallus Inc (MTUS)

On May 10, 2024, Michael Williams, President & CEO of Metallus Inc (NYSE:MTUS), sold 6,633 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Metallus Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is a company that specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of advanced metal components for various industrial applications. The company's products are essential in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 93,354 shares, with no recorded purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Metallus Inc, where there have been 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Metallus Inc were priced at $23.07 on the day of the sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $987.772 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.42, which is above both the industry median of 14.14 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $21.09, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

