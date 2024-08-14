On August 12, 2024, John Pagliuca, President and Chief Executive Officer of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL), executed a significant transaction by selling 150,956 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,346 shares of N-able Inc.

N-able Inc specializes in providing cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, enabling them to support digital transformation and IT service management for small and medium-sized businesses.

Over the past year, John Pagliuca has sold a total of 189,850 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of N-able Inc were trading at $12.77 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 75.29, which is above the industry median of 25.17.

The stock's valuation relative to its GF Value of $14.32 suggests that it is modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: President and CEO John Pagliuca Sells 150,956 Shares of N-able Inc (NABL)

This insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into executive sentiment and potential future stock performance.

