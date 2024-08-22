President & CEO John Mengucci of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company on August 19, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 91,368 shares of the company.

CACI International Inc provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. The company is a leader in IT and network solutions, intelligence operations support, and data transformation.

Over the past year, John Mengucci has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for CACI International Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of CACI International Inc were priced at $463.18, resulting in a market cap of approximately $10.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.35, slightly above the industry median of 25.29 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. The GF Value of $381.85 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Insider Sale: President & CEO John Mengucci Sells 10,000 Shares of CACI International Inc (CACI)

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics, providing insights into both the actions of key executives and the stock's current standing against intrinsic value estimates.

