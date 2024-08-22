Insider Sale: President & CEO Gary Kramer Sells Shares of Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)

On August 21, 2024, Gary Kramer, President & CEO of Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI), executed a sale of 35,093 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post-transaction, the insider now owns 242,543 shares of the company.

Barrett Business Services Inc, commonly referred to as BBSI, is a provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to help its clients. This strategic approach helps organizations to focus on their core activities while managing growth and improving productivity.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Barrett Business Services Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells. Specifically, Gary Kramer has sold a total of 35,093 shares and has not made any purchases in the same period.

On the valuation front, shares of Barrett Business Services Inc were trading at $35.05 on the day of the transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $915.344 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.19, which is above both the industry median of 17.71 and the companys historical median.

The stocks GF Value is set at $25.83, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36. This suggests that Barrett Business Services Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

