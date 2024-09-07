On September 5, 2024, Francisco Leon, President and Chief Executive Officer of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC), executed a sale of 7,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 166,357 shares of California Resources Corp.

California Resources Corp, based in California, is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It primarily focuses on high-growth, high-return conventional and unconventional assets exclusively in California.

Shares of California Resources Corp were priced at $49.18 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $4.29 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.40, indicating a valuation higher than both the industry median of 10.57 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $45.46, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Insider Sale: President and CEO Francisco Leon Sells 7,500 Shares of California Resources Corp (CRC)

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at California Resources Corp shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells. Specifically, the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at California Resources Corp.

