Insider Sale: President and CEO Balkrishan Kalra Sells 7,000 Shares of Genpact Ltd (G)

On September 12, 2024, Balkrishan Kalra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 276,404 shares of Genpact Ltd.

Genpact Ltd is a global professional services firm that focuses on delivering digital transformation for its clients, aiming to enhance their business processes and technology capabilities.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Genpact Ltd shows a total of six insider sales and no insider buys. This recent transaction by Balkrishan Kalra aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales within the company.

On the day of the sale, shares of Genpact Ltd were priced at $38.54. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $7.00 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.10, which is below both the industry median of 25.62 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Genpact Ltd is currently modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $49.57 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock might be undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the actions of key executives at Genpact Ltd, especially in the context of the company's stock valuation and market performance.

