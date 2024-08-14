Joseph Jaeger, President, Americas at First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ:FA), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company on August 12, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 680,080 shares in the company.

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ:FA) specializes in providing comprehensive background check solutions and data analytics for businesses globally. The company's services are designed to assist employers, housing providers, and other entities in making informed decisions.

Over the past year, Joseph Jaeger has sold a total of 40,000 shares of First Advantage Corp and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for First Advantage Corp shows a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of First Advantage Corp were trading at $17.03, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 107.94, significantly above both the industry median of 17.035 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $15.31, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This suggests that First Advantage Corp is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Insider Sale: President, Americas Joseph Jaeger Sells 10,000 Shares of First Advantage Corp (FA)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

