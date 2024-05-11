Insider Sale at Metallus Inc (MTUS): EVP, CFO Kristopher Westbrooks Sells 10,922 Shares

On May 10, 2024, Kristopher Westbrooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Metallus Inc (NYSE:MTUS), sold 10,922 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 86,522 shares and has not made any purchases.

Metallus Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is a company that specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products. The company's operations span various sectors, including automotive, construction, and industrial markets.

Shares of Metallus Inc were priced at $23.02 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $987.772 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.42, which is above both the industry median of 14.14 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Metallus Inc is calculated at $21.09, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This valuation suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 27 insider sells at Metallus Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling.

