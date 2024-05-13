Insider Sale at McDonald's Corp (MCD): EVP - Chief Impact Officer Jonathan Banner Sells 800 Shares

On May 10, 2024, Jonathan Banner, EVP - Chief Impact Officer of McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), sold 800 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 800 shares and made no purchases.

McDonald's Corp operates globally as a fast-food restaurant chain, known for its hamburgers, chicken, french fries, breakfast items, soft drinks, and desserts. The company has established a significant presence worldwide, adapting its menu to meet local tastes and preferences.

Shares of McDonald's Corp were trading at $275.02 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $195.54 billion. McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.03, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 23.315 and below the company's historical median.

The stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, based on a GF Value of $301.17. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 24 insider sells at McDonald's Corp, indicating a trend of insider sales.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in McDonald's Corp.

