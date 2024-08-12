Insider Sale: Massimo Andolina Sells 9,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Massimo Andolina, President, Europe Region of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM), executed a sale of 9,000 shares of the company on August 8, 2024. The transaction was detailed in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company.

Philip Morris International Inc, known for its tobacco and nicotine-containing products, is a leading firm in the industry with a significant global presence. The company's portfolio includes both combustible and reduced-risk products, aiming to transition adult smokers to less harmful alternatives.

Over the past year, Massimo Andolina has sold a total of 17,250 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Philip Morris International Inc, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Philip Morris International Inc were priced at $115.35. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $180.50 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 20.55, which is above both the industry median of 13.18 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Philip Morris International Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. The GF Value of $110.17 is slightly below the current trading price, suggesting that the stock is trading at a fair market price.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the current financial landscape of Philip Morris International Inc, reflecting both the insider's actions and the company's market valuation.

