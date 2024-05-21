Lori Beer, Chief Information Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), sold 5,298 shares of the company on May 20, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $200.64 each, totaling approximately $1,062,590.72.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,138 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is a global financial services firm and one of the largest banking institutions in the United States, with operations worldwide. The company provides a range of financial services, including investment banking, financial transaction processing, asset management, and private equity.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the date of the sale, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) had a market cap of approximately $569.19 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 11.97, which is above the industry median of 9.725.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is estimated at $179.84 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

Insider Sale: Lori Beer Sells 5,298 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: Lori Beer Sells 5,298 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

