Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR), executed a sale of 114,286 shares in the company on August 8, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 502,053 shares of Baker Hughes Co.

Baker Hughes Co operates in the oilfield services industry, providing a variety of equipment, services, and digital solutions to the oil and gas industry globally. The company's offerings help customers locate, evaluate, drill, produce, transport, and process hydrocarbon resources.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 228,572 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Baker Hughes Co were trading at $35, giving the company a market cap of approximately $34.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.84, which is above the industry median of 10.86.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Baker Hughes Co is estimated at $35.53 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

Insider Sale: Lorenzo Simonelli Sells 114,286 Shares of Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Insider Sale: Lorenzo Simonelli Sells 114,286 Shares of Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

