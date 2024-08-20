Insider Sale at Lennox International Inc: EVP & President, Home Comfort Solutions Gary ...

On August 19, 2024, Gary Bedard, EVP & President, Home Comfort Solutions at Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII), sold 1,189 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 19,945 shares of Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that improve indoor air quality and comfort in residential and commercial buildings.

Over the past year, Gary Bedard has sold a total of 4,576 shares of Lennox International Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Lennox International Inc were trading at $576.41 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $20.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.77, which is above both the industry median of 14.84 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.6. The GF Value of $359.74 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the broader insider selling trend at Lennox International Inc.

