Insider Sale at Lennox International Inc (LII): EVP & Pres. ...

Joseph Nassab, Executive Vice President and President of Building Climate Solutions at Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII), sold 1,165 shares of the company on August 16, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,060 shares of Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc, based in Richardson, Texas, is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company is committed to providing sustainable solutions by innovating energy-efficient products and services.

Over the past year, Joseph Nassab has sold a total of 2,282 shares of Lennox International Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Lennox International Inc were trading at $570.12 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $20.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 32.07, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 14.88 and also above the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $570.12 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $359.71 indicates a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.58, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trends for Lennox International Inc can be seen in the following image:

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Lennox International Inc.

