Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR), a prominent outdoor advertising company, recently witnessed a significant transaction by one of its directors. KOERNER JOHN E III, a director at the company, sold 17,000 shares on May 10, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Lamar Advertising Co specializes in outdoor advertising and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit displays across North America. The company's shares were priced at $120.05 on the day of the sale, resulting in a market cap of approximately $12.19 billion.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of more sales than purchases, with 3 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Insider Sale at Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR): Director KOERNER JOHN E III Sells Shares

Regarding valuation, Lamar Advertising Co's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.48, which is above both the industry median of 16.45 and the company's historical median. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $109.61, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Insider Sale at Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR): Director KOERNER JOHN E III Sells Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

