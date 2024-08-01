Insider Sale at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

President of US Division, Steven Fendley, executed a sale of 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) on July 29, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 377,322 shares of the company.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc specializes in advanced defense technology, providing unmanned systems, satellite communications, cybersecurity, and warfare solutions. The company plays a crucial role in national security programs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 119,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were trading at $22.68 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median of 34.635 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $18.38, indicating that with a current price of $22.68, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

