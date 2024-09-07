Joseph Nachman, Chief Operating Officer of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company on September 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at an average price of $33.68 per share, totaling $235,760. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,558 shares of the company.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) operates a platform that helps people find great local businesses like dentists, hair stylists, and mechanics. It provides a range of services including user reviews and recommendations of the best food, shopping, entertainment, and more across the United States.

Over the past year, Joseph Nachman has sold a total of 67,941 shares of Yelp Inc and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Yelp Inc shows a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Yelp Inc were trading at $33.68 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 17.83, which is below the industry median of 19.82 and also lower than the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Yelp Inc is estimated at $43.81 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

Insider Sale: Joseph Nachman Sells 7,000 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

Insider Sale: Joseph Nachman Sells 7,000 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in Yelp Inc, amidst its current market valuation and performance metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

