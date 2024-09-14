Insider Sale: Johanna Mercier Sells 29,357 Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD), sold 29,357 shares of the company on September 12, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines. The company's portfolio includes treatments for HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 52,602 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Gilead Sciences Inc, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc were trading at $83.78. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $103.1 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 100.99, significantly above both the industry median of 22.695 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Gilead Sciences Inc has a GF Value of $75.11. With the current price of $83.78, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

