On May 15, 2024, Kerry Cole, Group President of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA), sold 10,978 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 24,979 shares.

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA), a company specializing in infrastructure-related products and solutions, has seen a pattern of insider selling over the past year, with no insider buys recorded. There have been 7 insider sells in total during this period.

On the date of the latest transaction by the insider, shares of Arcosa Inc were priced at $88.71. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.73, which is above both the industry median of 15.58 and the historical median for the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current stock price relative to the GF Value of $67.06 suggests that Arcosa Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: Group President Kerry Cole Sells Shares of Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Insider Sale: Group President Kerry Cole Sells Shares of Arcosa Inc (ACA)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

