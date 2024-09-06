Insider Sale: Executive Vice President Joseph Wayland Sells Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

On September 5, 2024, Joseph Wayland, Executive Vice President of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB), executed a sale of 6,599 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 84,101.354 shares of Chubb Ltd.

Chubb Ltd is a globally recognized insurance entity, known for its extensive range of insurance products including property and casualty insurance, accident and health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.

Over the past year, Joseph Wayland has been active in the market with respect to his holdings in Chubb Ltd, having sold a total of 45,082 shares. It is noteworthy that there have been no purchases recorded for the insider during this period. The broader insider transaction trend for Chubb Ltd shows a similar pattern, with 19 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Chubb Ltd were priced at $287.07 on the day of the sale. The company holds a market cap of approximately $115.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.09, which is slightly above the industry median of 11.305.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Chubb Ltd is estimated at $258.47 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

