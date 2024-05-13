Insider Sale: Executive Director & President Paul Paradis Sells Shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

On May 10, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ:SEZL), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ:SEZL) is a financial technology company that provides payment processing solutions. The company's platform allows consumers to make purchases and pay for them over time through installment payments, enhancing the purchasing power of consumers.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 15,565 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Sezzle Inc, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Sezzle Inc were priced at $80.66, resulting in a market cap of approximately $442.329 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 62.48, significantly above both the industry median of 14.47 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Sezzle Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.62. The GF Value of $49.65 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment.

