Insider Sale: Exec Vice President Michael Metcalf Sells Shares of Powell Industries Inc (POWL)

On August 16, 2024, Michael Metcalf, Executive Vice President of Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL), sold 4,300 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 33,100 shares of Powell Industries Inc.

Powell Industries Inc, based in Houston, Texas, is a provider of packaged solutions for the control, monitoring, and distribution of electrical power and other critical processes. The company serves customers in the oil and gas, industrial, and utility sectors.

Over the past year, Michael Metcalf has sold a total of 15,900 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Powell Industries Inc were trading at $165.55 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 16.00, which is lower than the industry median of 21.855 and also below the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Powell Industries Inc is $70.63 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.34.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Powell Industries Inc.

