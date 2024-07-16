Insider Sale: Exec. Vice President and COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells Shares of One Liberty ...

On July 12, 2024, Lawrence Ricketts, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of One Liberty Properties Inc (NYSE:OLP), sold 4,791 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 187,309.863 shares of One Liberty Properties Inc.

One Liberty Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of diversified properties leased primarily to commercial tenants under long-term net leases.

Over the past year, Lawrence Ricketts has sold a total of 9,455 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of One Liberty Properties Inc were trading at $24.14 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $513.803 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.35, which is above both the industry median of 16.92 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $24.99, suggesting that One Liberty Properties Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current stock valuation in relation to its historical performance and industry standards.

