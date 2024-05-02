Insider Sale: EVP - Manufacturing John Burns Sells 33,243 Shares of LSB Industries Inc (LXU)

On April 30, 2024, John Burns, Executive Vice President - Manufacturing at LSB Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU), executed a sale of 33,243 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 66,486 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

LSB Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company also operates in the climate control business through the manufacture and sale of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and geothermal equipment.

The shares were sold at a price of $9.25, valuing the transaction at approximately $307,498.75. This sale occurred when the stock's market cap was approximately $609.554 million, with LSB Industries Inc's shares trading above the GF Value of $7.37, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 35.50, which is above both the industry median of 23.7 and the historical median for the company.

The insider transaction history for LSB Industries Inc shows a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with only two insider sales recorded, indicating a possible trend among insiders.

This recent insider activity and the valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring LSB Industries Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

