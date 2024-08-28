Insider Sale: EVP Jonathan Adamo Sells 5,000 Shares of NNN REIT Inc (NNN)

EVP, Portfolio Operations Jonathan Adamo of NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,251 shares in the company.

NNN REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, primarily engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant retail properties in the United States.

Over the past year, Jonathan Adamo has sold a total of 9,000 shares of NNN REIT Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for NNN REIT Inc shows a pattern of 7 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of NNN REIT Inc were priced at $47.1. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $8.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.10, which is above the industry median of 16.74.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider sale might interest investors who track insider behaviors as indicators of potential stock performance, given the insider's significant remaining stake in the company and the overall insider selling trend at NNN REIT Inc.

