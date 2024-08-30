Insider Sale: EVP, General Counsel, Secretary Peter Anastos Sells 16,000 Shares of N-able Inc (NABL)

On August 29, 2024, Peter Anastos, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL), executed a sale of 16,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 322,774 shares of N-able Inc.

N-able Inc specializes in providing cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, enabling them to support digital transformation and IT service management for small and medium-sized businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,010 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of N-able Inc were priced at $13.04, resulting in a market cap of approximately $2.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 75.65, which is above the industry median of 26.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of N-able Inc is estimated at $14.36 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market conditions and internal assessments of the company's value.

