On September 6, 2024, Shirley Kuhlmann, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL), sold 20,225 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 119,184 shares of the company.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for pain management. The company aims to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from pain by providing innovative and effective pharmaceutical solutions.

Over the past year, Shirley Kuhlmann has sold a total of 70,825 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $38.26 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.198 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.36, which is lower than both the industry median of 22.925 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $30.10, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.27. This suggests that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is modestly overvalued.

Insider Sale: EVP and General Counsel Shirley Kuhlmann Sells 20,225 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: EVP and General Counsel Shirley Kuhlmann Sells 20,225 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

