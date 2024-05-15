On May 10, 2024, Jeffrey Leitzell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), sold 7,802 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,833 shares and has not purchased any shares.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is a prominent player in the oil and natural gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of these resources. The company is known for its extensive operations primarily in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

On the date of the sale, shares of EOG Resources Inc were priced at $130.07. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $74.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.22, which is below both the industry median of 11.315 and the company's historical median.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of EOG Resources Inc is estimated at $121.16 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07 at the time of the insider's sale.

Insider Sale: EVP & COO Jeffrey Leitzell Sells 7,802 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

The insider transaction history for EOG Resources Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 6 recorded sales and no buys.

Insider Sale: EVP & COO Jeffrey Leitzell Sells 7,802 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

This recent sale by the insider may interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are crucial for understanding the current stock position relative to its historical performance and industry standards.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

