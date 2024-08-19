Insider Sale: EVP, CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary Brandon Ziegler Sells 3,750 Shares of ...

On August 15, 2024, Brandon Ziegler, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and Corporate Secretary of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK), executed a sale of 3,750 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 90,160 shares of Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) specializes in providing cloud-based solutions for connected reporting across various business needs including regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting. The platform aids organizations in data collection, aggregation, reporting, and analysis.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,120 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend in insider transactions for Workiva Inc shows 2 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Workiva Inc were priced at $79.46 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $4.38 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $110.45, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale could provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations of the company, as reflected in the ongoing trading activities of company insiders.

