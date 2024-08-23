Insider Sale: EVP and Chief Underwriting Officer David Marra Sells Shares of RenaissanceRe ...

David Marra, the Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR), sold 750 shares of the company on August 23, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 84,794 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance to cover the risk of natural and man-made catastrophes. It is structured into segments that include Property, Casualty and Specialty, and other categories, focusing on matching well-structured risk with efficient capital.

Over the past year, David Marra has sold a total of 5,250 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were priced at $249, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $13.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 4.98, which is lower than both the industry median of 11.46 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $268.47, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

