Insider Sale: EVP, Chief Technology Officer Prakash Bedapudi Sells Shares of Lennox ...

On August 19, 2024, Prakash Bedapudi, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, sold 3,434 shares of Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,536 shares of the company.

Lennox International Inc, a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, is committed to providing sustainable solutions by leveraging innovative technologies and energy-efficient products.

Over the past year, Prakash Bedapudi has sold a total of 4,434 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Lennox International Inc were priced at $578 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $20.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.77, significantly above both the industry median of 14.84 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Lennox International Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $359.74, when compared to the current price of $578, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.61.

This valuation assessment suggests caution, as the stock is trading well above its estimated fair value, reflecting a premium that may impact future investment returns.

The insider's recent sale could be a point of interest for investors, especially considering the stock's current valuation metrics and the overall trend of insider transactions at Lennox International Inc.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

