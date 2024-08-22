Michael Strober, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST), sold 1,076 shares of the company on August 21, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Nexstar Media Group Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company, focusing on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in the United States.

Over the past year, Michael Strober has sold a total of 2,076 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 51 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were trading at $167.5. This valuation gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.35, which is lower than the industry median of 17.72.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Nexstar Media Group Inc is estimated at $208.62 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

Insider Sale: EVP, Chief Revenue Officer Michael Strober Sells Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Insider Sale: EVP, Chief Revenue Officer Michael Strober Sells Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are viewing the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

