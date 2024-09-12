Insider Sale: EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Takeshi Numoto Sells 2,500 Shares of Microsoft Corp ...

Takeshi Numoto, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) on September 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 49,999.5945 shares of the company.

Microsoft Corp, a global leader in software, services, devices, and solutions, is known for its significant contributions to the technology sector, including the development of the Windows operating system and the Office suite of productivity software.

Over the past year, Takeshi Numoto has sold a total of 3,066 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Microsoft Corp, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Microsoft Corp were trading at $411.04, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3,144.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.85, which is above both the industry median of 25.83 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $408.68, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

