On August 16, 2024, John Torres, EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary of Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII), sold 7,216 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,668 shares of Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc, based in Richardson, Texas, is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that improve indoor air quality and comfort in residential and commercial buildings.

Over the past year, John Torres has sold a total of 9,467 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys at Lennox International Inc.

Shares of Lennox International Inc were trading at $571.21 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.07, which is above both the industry median of 14.88 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Lennox International Inc is estimated at $359.71 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.59.

Insider Sale: EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary John Torres Sells 7,216 Shares of Lennox International Inc (LII)

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trends and valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Lennox International Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

