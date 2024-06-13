On June 12, 2024, Karah Parschauer, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE), sold 9,806 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 57,981 shares of the company.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases. The company's focus includes therapies for genetic diseases that often represent significant unmet medical needs.

Over the past year, Karah Parschauer has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 13,562 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sale: EVP and Chief Legal Officer Karah Parschauer Sells Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

On the valuation front, shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $45 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.71 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $53.43, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

