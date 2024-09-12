Kathleen Hogan, the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), sold 17,378 shares of the company on September 10, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 150,160.916 shares of Microsoft Corp.

Over the past year, Kathleen Hogan has sold a total of 64,014 shares of Microsoft Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 14 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Microsoft Corp were trading at $411.85, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3,144.473 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.85, which is above both the industry median of 25.83 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Microsoft Corp is $408.68, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

Microsoft Corp, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, is a global technology company known for its software products, including the Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office suite, and cloud computing solutions through its Azure platform. The company also produces hardware, such as the Surface line of tablets and the Xbox gaming consoles.

Insider Sale: EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer Kathleen Hogan Sells 17,378 Shares of Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

