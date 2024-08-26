On August 23, 2024, Andrea Webb, the Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI), executed a sale of 59,303 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 705,435 shares of SolarWinds Corp.

SolarWinds Corp, a software company, provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide. The company's products are designed to help IT professionals manage networks, systems, and IT infrastructure.

The shares were sold at a price of $12.5 each, placing the market cap of SolarWinds Corp at approximately $2.15 billion. This pricing positions the stock with a price-earnings ratio of 99.84, significantly above both the industry median of 25.7 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of SolarWinds Corp is estimated at $11.38 per share, making the current price of $12.5 suggest that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

Insider Sale: EVP, Chief Customer Officer Andrea Webb Sells 59,303 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at SolarWinds Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells. The insider, Andrea Webb, has sold a total of 59,303 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases.

This recent transaction follows the trend observed within the company, indicating a possible preference for realizing gains or reallocating investments, rather than increasing stakes at current prices and valuations.

